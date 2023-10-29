Ancajas-Inoue bout postponed as Japanese champ suffers rib injury

That after his supposed bantamweight title fight against reigning champion Takuma Inoue was postponed due to the Japanese fighter suffering a rib injury in training.

"Takuma Inoue suffered a fractured rib in sparring. The November 15th event has been postponed," said Japanese promoter Hideyuki Ohashi said in a statement. Inoue, who was supposed to defend the title for the first time took to social media to apologize to the fans and Ancajas' camp for the postponement.

"We apologize to all the boxing fans who have been looking forward to it, the Ancajas camp, the fighters who were scheduled to compete at the same event, and everyone involved," wrote Inoue, brother of Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue. headtopics.com

Ancajas, who is still in the middle of the preparation for the supposed in Las Vegas, was already informed of the development. The team of the Filipino fighter, however, is expected to continue with his training while waiting for the new schedule of the title bout.

