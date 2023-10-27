[ANALYSIS] DBP-Daiwa Capital steps down, COL Financial steps up

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As part of the measures that DBP-Daiwa Capital has to take, it will cancel its registration as a securities broker with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and cease its operations with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). It will also suspend voluntarily its trading operations with the Capital Markets Integrity Corporation (CMIC).

Ownership in the formed brokerage firm were split three ways with Daiwa International holding a 60% interest while DBP held 35%. The balance of 5% was held by the Yuchengco-led Pan Malayan Management and Investment Corp. headtopics.com

DBP’s bank operating results, for instance, has surged to as much as 50% in 2022. It reported an end-of-the-year income of P5.61 B. Daiwa Securities was to bolster its existing stake in local securities company COL Financial to leverage the anticipated growth opportunities within the Philippine economy.As luck would have it, Lee got the break he needed to have his pipe dream move closer to reality. Lee has been gearing COL Financial to become a comprehensivethat provides a wide range of financial services. And the present administration’s plan to merge Landbank and DBP aptly provided the opportunity he needed.

COL Financial prides itself as the best online platform, delivering essential research and analysis, as well as direct access to market data and statistics to keep you ahead in your investments. In golf parlance, as Lee is an avid golf player himself, this brings his firm just about 120 yards away from the green – a distance not too far nor too near, but close enough to solidify the position of COL Financial as a key player in the evolving landscape of the financial system of the country.To help boost the market, the PSE will finally launch its short selling program on November 6 after it was set back from the original launch date of October 23. headtopics.com

