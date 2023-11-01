An offer I couldn’t refuse: Wolfgang’s steak paired with Coppola Wines

“Stay tuned, it’s going to be probably his last movie,” adds Margheri. “Though Coppola is 86 years old, he’s still very passionate about making movies, and this is really his pet project, he’s been wanting to do it for six or so years, but didn’t find any studio to back it. So now he finally has the money.”

That is so Coppola. Margheri, along with Anna Korobova, marketing events specialist for Philippine Wine Merchants, which brought in the wines, made the rounds of the tables as Wolfgang’s waiters served tuna tartar, crabmeat and salmon crostini with a Director’s Cut Russian River Chardonnay, a crisp white grown in a very busy southern region of Sonoma County with a cool climate.

We are poured a Director’s Cut Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel next, which pairs strongly with Wolfgang’s lamb chops. It’s a structured red with a touch of Petite Syrah and hints of sandalwood, wild forest berries and spices. While enjoying it, I hear about delicious suckling pig from Spain from Panama Embassy Chargé D’affaires Fabio Hidalgo Valdez, and about the joys of Zinfandel from oenologist Leyre Barco Escribano.

Margheri then uncorked yet another surprise: a bonus 2019 Coppola Diamond Collection claret, a somewhat drier red with hints of toffee, nuts and vanilla that highlighted the Porterhouse even more fully.

