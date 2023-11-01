An entry-level Nissan sports car could slot in below the Z and the GT-R

The personable senior vice president of global product planning (he’s basically in charge of Nissan’s future road car lineup) thinks this lack of enthusiasm from is because nobody is offering anything able to spark that passion. And he has a plan—at least a dream plan—for Nissan’s future that includes a new entrant lower down the performance-car food chain.

When asked whether the company could offer a new hot hatch like the old hot Pulsars, he told us: “I’m not sure about a hot hatch, but maybe a smaller electric sports car you could think of. Something smaller, a bit more affordable. Definitely.

“I’m not sure it’s a hatch, but something that’s a bit more of an entry point for younger buyers—an early-twenties kind of customer that’s passionate about cars.” This new entry-level sports car will not only need to be “exciting and engaging to drive,” but also allow its young clientele the ability to connect—in the digital space via the car—to their friends and the community as a whole.NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

