Amihan, shear line, low pressure area to dampen BSKE, Undas break

MANILA — The amihan, shear line and a low pressure area will dampen some parts of the country during the long weekend for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) and Undas or All Saints' Day, the state weather bureau said on Friday.

PAGASA said the low pressure area was spotted 2,110 kilometers east of Mindanao at 10 a.m., Friday. It may enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) late Sunday or early Monday, and is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone.

On Saturday and Sunday, when thousands of travelers are expected to head home to their provinces or go on vacation, most of the country will experience sunny and warm conditions. But light rains from the amihan or northeast monsoon are expected in the Cordilleras and Cagayan Valley, while other parts of the archipelago may have localized thunderstorms. headtopics.com

Watch more News on iWantTFC The shear line will form on Sunday when the surging cool and dry amihan meets with the warm and moist Pacific winds. It will initially bring rains over Bicol Region and parts of Mimaropa and Eastern Visayas.

From Election Day on Monday, Oct. 30 until Friday, Nov. 3, the combined effects of the shear line and LPA will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Visayas, Bicol Region, Caraga, and Quezon province, while the amihan will bring light rains over the Cordilleras, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora. headtopics.com

PAGASA warned that prolonged rains could result to possible flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous regions. Generally fair weather with isolated light rains will prevail in Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, and Metro Manila while isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms are forecast over the rest of the country.For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

