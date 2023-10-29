Amid influx of passengers, situation in NAIA still manageable: MIAA

The movement of passengers in all terminals of NAIA is reportedly efficient. The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has noted a significant increase in departing passengers on Sunday, but they said the situation remains manageable.On Saturday, NAIA recorded a total of 128,472 passengers, slightly lower than Friday's 129,370 passengers.
She also encourages passengers to familiarize themselves with their respective terminals and flight details to avoid getting lost. Designated Oplan Byaheng Ayos Help Desks are fully staffed and ready to assist passengers with any immediate concerns.Airlines and airport security have taken measures to accommodate the influx of passengers, including deploying additional staff and check-in kiosks.
Philippines Headlines
X-ray machines back at NAIA for US travelersA new security measure at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will be greeting Philippine Airlines passengers bound for the US, as the Manila International Airport Authority installed an x-ray machine at the lobby of Terminal 1. Read more ⮕