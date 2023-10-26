Amarillo Restaurant reopens with an international flair

Divina Bating, USC INTERN.Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Amarillo restaurant has awakened from its pandemic-induced slumber, igniting the taste buds of diners once again with its unrivaled flavors and enchanting atmosphere.Nestled in the heart of Lahug, this culinary gem triumphantly reopened its doors on October 21, 2023, under the visionary guidance of Chief operating officer, Elisa Yu, and Operations Head, Tony Tanyag.

From comforting soups, refreshing salads, and enticing appetizers to mouthwatering Mediterranean flatbread pizzas and succulent steaks, the menu presents a symphony of flavors that promises to leave guests craving for more. The culinary team at Amarillo has painstakingly crafted each dish, sourcing the finest ingredients to deliver an unforgettable dining experience.Operations Head, Tony Tanyag, shared his insights into the revamped concept of the restaurant.

