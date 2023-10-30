Alleged torture room inside POGO being investigated

MANILA - The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said it is readying charges of human trafficking and torture against the people behind a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in Pasay City raided by authorities last week.

PAOCC chief Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz said they are conducting a case buildup to strengthen their cases against an initial six individuals, including 1 Filipino and 5 foreigners. According to Cruz, the discovery of an alleged torture room at the Pasay City-based facility has spurred them to investigate allegations of torture as well as human trafficking at the POGO hub.

"Ang initial na sinabi nung witness. Yung hindi nagbabayad ng utang sa prostitution, dun dinadala. Meron atraso tinorture nila dun. Iniimbestigahan natin yan," Cruz said. Authorities confiscated an airgun, baseball bats, handcuffs, and other alleged torture devices inside the room. headtopics.com

POGO in Pasay raided over prostitution rapDefining the News Read more ⮕

Abalos wants Pasay police officials probed over raided POGO hub'Any complicity by government agents in this modern-day evil cannot be tolerated,” Abalos said. Read more ⮕

‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dies from alleged drowningDefining the News Read more ⮕

‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dies from alleged drowningDefining the News Read more ⮕

6 LTO enforcers sacked, to face raps over alleged extortion in anti-colorum driveLand Transportation Office (LTO) chief Vigor Mendoza on Sunday ordered the relief and the filing of complaints against six enforcers of the agency over allegations of extortion in the anti-colorum drive. Read more ⮕

Alleged Abra town shootout prompts deployment of more special poll board membersA brief scuffle between men believed to be carrying handguns in their sling bags momentarily paused the ongoing Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) in barangay Lapat Balantay in Tineg, Abra Monday morning. Read more ⮕