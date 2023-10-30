Alleged Abra town shootout prompts deployment of more special poll board members

A group of men engaged in an argument caught on video showed men trying to snatch the sling pouch of a still unidentified man.

The scuffle ended when some of the women and men brought the man whose sling pouch was being snatched outside the polling area.This prompted the deployment of additional special electoral boards at the said polling center.

Recently, the Office of the Provincial Election Supervisor said that three police personnel were deployed in the barangay to serve as special electoral board members. The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office has set the jackpot prize of all five of its lotto games to P89 million to celebrate... headtopics.com

A Nigerian man was arrested for allegedly shoving a woman from a high-rise building in Muntinlupa, the city government reported...

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan electionsBookmark and refresh this page for live updates on the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections Read more ⮕

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan electionsBookmark and refresh this page for live updates on the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections Read more ⮕

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan electionsBookmark and refresh this page for live updates on the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections Read more ⮕

LIVE updates: 2023 Barangay, SK electionsThe Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections officially opened, October 30. Read more ⮕

Comelec: 29 teachers in Abra quit as poll workers for BSKE 2023Twenty-nine teachers in the province of Abra have withdrawn as electoral board members ahead of the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Sunday. Read more ⮕

Village chair, 5 others shot in BasilanZAMBOANGA CITY – A barangay chairman and five others were wounded in a shooting incident during the barangay elections in Barangay Lahi-Lahi, Tuburan, Basilan on Monday, October 30. Read more ⮕