Allan Patio regains post as village chief of Dolores, CSF

In the final tally, Patio was proclaimed winner at around 4 AM Tuesday after securing 4,820 votes over Caluag's 4,586 votes. Patio vowed to continue programs on education, livelihood, flood mitigation, and waste management. Prior to winning this year's election, Patio served as kagawad of Barangay Dolores for more than a decade. In July 2022, he assumed the position of barangay chairman after then-village chief Vilma Caluag won as mayor of the capital city.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ review: An incoherent mess of references'Despite its potential, the series sacrifices the wonder and awe of Edgar Allan Poe’s writing in order to tell a flimsy, unsatisfying story of power and greed'

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: DFA chief defends PH abstention from UN resolution calling for Israel-Hamas 'humanitarian truce'Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo explained why the Philippines abstained from voting in a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for 'immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities' between Israel and militant group Hamas.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: UN chief urges world to 'stop the madness' of climate changeKATHMANDU, Nepal - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world Monday to 'stop the madness' of climate change as he visited Himalayan regions struggling from rapidly melting glaciers to witness the devastating impact of the phenomenon.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Ex-Spanish football chief Rubiales banned 3 years over kiss scandalLuis Rubiales gets banned from all football-related activities at the national and international levels for three years as a punishment following the allegedly non-consensual kiss he gave Spain player Jenni Hermoso

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Don’t bring kids to cemeteries, DOH chief reminds parents and guardiansThe Department of Health (DOH) on Monday strongly advised the public against bringing small children to cemeteries to prevent possible injuries and diseases caused by overcrowding.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Barangay chief bet, supporters block Comelec vehicleTension gripped a polling center in Quezon City before dawn yesterday after a candidate for barangay captain and his supporters attempted to block the delivery of ballot boxes.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕