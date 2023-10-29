All SSS branches nationwide open on Oct. 31

The Social Security System (SSS) on Sunday announced that its branches nationwide will remain open on October 31, 2023, to accommodate its members and claimants.
SSS branches are ready to serve employers, members, pensioners, and their beneficiaries who may opt to conduct their transactions on the said date, the state pension agency said in statement. All branch offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and accept various SSS transactions, including tellering services in SSS branch offices with tellering facility.
SSS members and claimants may also transact 24/7 online using the My.SSS portal and the SSS Mobile App. SSS-accredited bank and non-bank collecting partners are also ready for members who wish to pay over-the-counter and online.
Earlier, Malacañang issued Memorandum Circular 38, which implemented a work from home arrangement in government offices on October 31, 2023, to allow government employees to travel to and from the different regions in the country to properly observe All Saints’ Day on November 1, 2023.