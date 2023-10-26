All set for CTTMO’s Undas traffic plan

The Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) has enacted a traffic plan in anticipation of the All Souls Day and All Saints Day observance at major cemeteries in the city, according to CTTMO chief Dionisio Abude.During the ISpeak Media Forum on Thursday morning, October 26, Abude outlined the traffic schemes devised for the upcoming commemoration.

Tricycles will not be allowed, except for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). From corner Cornelia to Madapo, no vehicles will be permitted, reserving the area for pedestrians.Visitors to Forest Lake Memorial Park will use San Rafael Street (Gold Street), make a left turn, and then a right turn onto Copper Street to reach the park's entrance and exit. Lopez Jaena Street will be closed, and trucks prohibited.

