All schools in the Philippines to hold whole-day reading programs every Friday starting January

Grade 7 students of Araullo High School along United Nations Avenue in Manila line up during school opening dry run.MANILA, Philippines — All schools will be required to hold whole-day reading programs every Friday starting January as part of the Department of Education’s newest initiative to boost students’ literacy, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte announced on Tuesday.

The DepEd secretary said that the department’s curriculum and teaching strand is currently crafting a policy that will guide schools in implementing “catch-up Fridays” beginning January 12. “This means that on Fridays, our sole focus will be on teaching children to read,” said Duterte, who made the announcement during DepEd’s culminating activity for the National Reading Month. Under the “catch-up Fridays” program, students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 will spend the day reading age-appropriate materials “based on their interest” and will be asked to write essays, book reviews and other similar output





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SEVENTEEN is returning to Philippines in January 2024Korean boy group SEVENTEEN is coming back to the Philippines in 2024 to meet the Filipino Carats. Less than a

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »

Combating cyber fraud in the Philippines: New initiatives unveiled at Cybersphere Philippines Forum 2023The pandemic has fast-tracked the digital transformation of the Philippines. In 2022, around 85 million Filipinos are active internet users, spending an average of 11 hours a day online. Online purchasing and e-wallet usage have surged, making the Philippines a burgeoning digital economy valued at 2.08 trillion pesos, or 9.4% of its GDP.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »

GMA Public Affairs, YouTube Philippines partner to find ‘Philippines’ Number 1’ • Business MirrorGMA Public Affairs and YouTube Philippines partner anew to bring the special online series Philippines’ Number 1, which features the country’s “best” as creatively explored by celebrity content creators and set to be exclusively available on the GMA Public Affairs YouTube channel beginning September 22. The Philippines is a haven of superlatives and No. 1s. It is home

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »

Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines, Inc. renews partnership with Pepper Lunch PhilippinesA broader look at today\u2019s business

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »

Rise Against Hunger Philippines: Fighting Hunger in the PhilippinesAccording to an August 2023 survey by Social Weather Stations, about 10.4 percent of Filipino families have experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the past three months. This means that the family has been hungry but did not have anything to eat.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »

Shell holds summit for partner auto workshops in pioneering business • Randy S. Peregrino(From left) Martin Kristopher Limgenco II, GCash Enterprise Sales Head; Ika Halili, Digital Manager for Shell Lubricants Philippines; Paz Famador-Tiongco, National Sales Manager for Indirect Channel of Shell Lubricants Philippines; Jackie Famorca, vice president of Shell Lubricants Philippines; Leo Mendoza, Marketing and Business Development Manager of Shell Lubricants Philippines; Dana Cuneta, CFE, AVP-Consultancy, Francorp Philippines;

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »