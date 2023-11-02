All Saints’ Day in Caraga peaceful

She said this ideal situation of an uneventful and orderly “Undas” celebration was the result of the vigilance of police units and the cooperation of the general public.It established Police Assistance Centers (PACs) in public cemeteries, memorial parks, churches, highways, sea and airports, bus terminals, malls, and other public places, including resorts, in the region as part of its public safety plan for the occasion.
However, deployed police personnel will remain in their posts until ordered by their commanders to return to their headquarters. PRO-13 Director Police Brig. Gen. Kirby John B. Kraft commended policemen for providing excellent security and public safety services to the people of Caraga.
Kraft thanked the Army 4th Infantry (Diamond) Division, non-government organizations (NGOs), volunteer groups, local government units, other government agencies, and the media for their all-out assistance.
He said the PRO-13 is looking forward to implementing similar preventive security measures for the holiday season.
