All in the family

The father-daughter tandem of Nelson Antolin and Jamie Antolin of the law firm Ocampo, Manalo, Valdez and Lim (OMLAW) carves a niche for themselves in the legal world, each bringing their unique perspectives and experiences to the table. Jamie decided to join OMLAW 10 years ago because of the firm’s full-service practice. It offers its lawyers many opportunities to practice various branches of law.

Her father, 76-year-old Nelson, better known as ‘NTA’ is a testament to the adage that age is just a number. His mind, sharper than individuals half his age, is a treasure trove of legal knowledge and experience Joining OMLAW earlier this year, he brought with him a wealth of expertise and a legacy that few can match.

