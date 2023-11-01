HEAD TOPICS

All barangays in the Philippines finish counting election ballots

The wRap highlights: 2023 Barangay elections, Iloilo, Opulence Halloween Ball

At least 100 Nobel laureates call for the protection of children on both sides of the violent conflict in Israel and the Gaza strip.Iloilo City bags a spot on UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network, representing the field of gastronomy. It is the very first city in the Philippines to make it to the network’s gastronomy category.Mingyu of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN resumes his activities with the group after taking a short, health-related break since October 26.

Philippines Headlines

