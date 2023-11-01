All barangays done counting ballots 2 days after elections

“100% complete voting and canvassing nationwide. No failure of election,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia announced on Wednesday.on Monday, October 30, due to apparent violence that delayed the delivery and distribution of poll materials to voting centers.

The last holdout was Barangay Naguma, a far-flung village in Calbayog City, Samar province, which held its election only on Wednesday. Security officers and poll personnel tried to deliver election paraphernalia there on Monday, but perpetrators believed to be from a criminal gang fired warning shots at them, prompting them to retreat.

On Tuesday, October 31, troops engaged in a gunfight with the same elements, resulting in the rescheduling of the polls to Wednesday. ‘COURAGEOUS.’ Comelec Chairman George Garcia sends the media a photo of election personel who traveled to far-flung villages in Calbayog City, Samar, to make sure voting there would push through despite security risks.

In total, the Comelec reported 29 validated incidents of election-related violence and 19 deaths since the start of the election period in August. The Comelec said the proclamation of winners has been completed, except for those whose proclamation has been suspended due to pending disqualification cases against them with the poll body. As of Tuesday, the number of election winners affected by this stood at 59.Dwight de Leon is a multimedia reporter who covers the House of Representatives and the Commission on Elections for Rappler. Previously, he wrote stories on local government units.

