Alex Eala reaches W60 Nantes Round of 16

Alex Eala reached the second round of the W60 Nantes singles tournament in France after making quick work of local bet Amandine Hesse, 6-3, 6-2, on Tuesday, Oct. 31 (Manila time). The Filipina tennis star found her winning form following back-to-back early exits in her past two singles competitions.

The US Open singles girls champion jumped to a 4-1 lead in both sets and was simply too dominant for the hometown bet. In the second set, Eala even raced to a 5-1 advantage and held Hesse to just one point in Game 6 before claiming the victory.

Eala clinched her fourth pro ITF title in August and will vie for a potential fifth title in the Round of 16 against sixth seed Turkiye’s Zeynep Sonmez on Wednesday, Nov. 1 (Manila time). The 19th Asian Games bronze medalist and her Indonesian partner Jessy Rompies also suffered an early exit in the doubles competition against the unseeded Russian pair Ekaterina Reyngold and Ekaterina Maklakova, 6-1, 3-6, 6-10, a day prior.

