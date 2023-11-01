Alex Eala downs French foe to enter 2nd round of W60 Nantes

She is also coming off a bronze finish in the women’s singles tennis tournament of last month’s 19 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Sonmez defeated another French ace Chloe Noel in the previous round in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Eala into W60 Nantes singles round of 16Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala has barged into the round of 16 of the W60 Nantes singles competition in France after defeating hometown bet Amandine Hesse, 6-3, 6-2, Tuesday night (Manila time.)
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Sabalenka-Pegula, Rybakina-Sakkari WTA matches televised in PhilippinesWhile Philippine tennis has received a shot in the arm with the rise of Alex Eala and Filipino-Canadian Leylah Fernandez, local tennis fans will get a pre-Christmas treat in the form of the season-ending WTA Finals.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕