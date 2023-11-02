Alden Richards, Julia Montes starrer 'Five Breakups And A Romance' hits P50M mark

“Five Breakups And A Romance” is a romantic-drama film that aims to elevate the traditional Filipino romance genre to a new and more mature level. The film deals with the complexities of romance and relationships in the modern era. The skyscrapers of Singapore and Manila’s Bonifacio Global City serve as the backdrop of the modern love story.

The film is written and directed by Irene Emma Villamor, the mind behind films such as “Sid & Aya,” “Meet Me in St. Gallen,” "On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets” and “Ulan.” CS Studios (under the leadership of Cornerstone Entertainment president Erickson Raymundo), partnered with GMA Pictures (under the direction of GMA Films president Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes and GMA first vice president for Program Management Joey Abacan) and Myriad (Alden Richards’ production company) to produce the film. Former Star Cinema managing director Malou N. Santos is also involved in the project as a consultant.

Actor Piolo Pascual revealed that he first refused to play the lead character in the upcoming 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival... John Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East...

A barangay chairman and his two accomplices in the gun attack on Monday night in Lamitan City, Basilan that left two elders... The 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections has come to a close as the Commission on Elections concluded the ballot...The status of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the TNT Tropang Giga’s opener this Sunday is still “iffy,” TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa said.John Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East Asia Super League (EASL) clash Wednesday night at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex here.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: Alden Richards, Julia Montes movie hits P50M and countingMANILA, Philippines: Alden Richards and Julia Montes showed their gratitude to their fans and followers as their movie, 'Five Breakups and A Romance,' hit the P50-million mark.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Alden Richards, Julia Montes starrer 'Five Breakups And A Romance' hits P50M markAlden Richards and Julia Montes' film 'Five Break-Ups And A Romance' has earned over P50 million.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: 'Five Breakups and a Romance' earnings top P50 millionThe pairing of Kapamilya star Julia Montes and Kapuso actor Alden Richards has been fruitful so far as their movie 'Five Breakups and a Romance' hit a new milestone.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Alden Richards, Julia Montes starrer 'Five Breakups And A Romance' hits P50M markAlden Richards and Julia Montes' film 'Five Break-Ups And A Romance' has earned over P50 million.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Alden Richards, Julia Montes movie hits P50M and countingMANILA, Philippines: Alden Richards and Julia Montes showed their gratitude to their fans and followers as their movie, 'Five Breakups and A Romance,' hit the P50-million mark.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕