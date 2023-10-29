Akowe, Bullpups complete perfect run in PG Flex tourney

HEAD TOPICS

Collins Akowe put on a monster double-double performance and helped National University slip past Adamson, 66-60, and complete an eight-game sweep in the PG Flex Inter-Secondary tournament on Saturday at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City.

Akowe threw his weight around, scoring 34 points, posting 19 boards and adding two assists in 31 minutes of action – a hulking performance that came at an opportune time.

