Akari wins 2 in a row for the first time in PVL

Dindin Santiago-Manabat collected 22 points on 19 attacks and three service aces to lead the Chargers, who also defeated Chery Tiggo last Tuesday.

Akari improved to 3-1 and kept Farm Fresh winless at 0-4 in the process.Meanwhile, Trisha Tubu and Louie Romero set their PVL career highs in points and excellent sets, respectively, with the former dropping 24 and the latter tallying 20.

Creamline dominates Gerflor, seizes solo leadANTIPOLO CITY: Defending champion Creamline dominated Gerflor, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10, at the Ynares Center on Thursday, October 26, to seize the solo lead in the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference. Read more ⮕