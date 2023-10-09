Akari keeps semifinal hopes alive with win over Galeries Tower

Akari defeated Galeries Tower with the help of Fifi Sharma and Faith Nisperos, keeping their semifinal hopes alive in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PVL: Davison-led PLDT deflates Akari after promising start; Chery Tiggo routs GaleriesFil-Am star recruit Savannah Davison reintroduces herself after a muted PVL debut as PLDT grounds momentum-heavy Akari, while Chery Tiggo blows out upstart Galeries Tower

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Sharma clutch in PVL debut as Akari outlasts F2Fifi Sharma had a pro debut to remember as she helped lead Akari in outlast F2 Logistics, 21-25, 25-20, 27-25, 19-25, 15-8, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, October 17 to join the early winners in the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Sharma sizzles in PVL debut as young Akari downs shorthanded F2 in 5-set marathonYoung Akari takes full advantage of a shorthanded F2 side playing without top stars Kianna Dy and Dawn Macandili-Catindig, rallying to a five-set win to kick off its 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference campaign

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Justine Jazareno leaves La Salle, joins teammate Fifi Sharma in AkariAnother La Salle women's volleyball standout leaves the Lady Spikers nest as star libero Justine Jazareno joins teammate Fifi Sharma in the PVL's reloading Akari Chargers

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

LOOK: AKARI defeats FARM FRESH 3-1Fifi Sharma (AKARI)

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

LOOK: Chery Tiggo defeats Galeries Tower 3-0PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »