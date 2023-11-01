'Akala niyo iba name noh': Andrea Brillantes teases with snake at Opulence Ball 2023

"Ever since si Lilith, parang na-interest na ako sa story niya," Andrea shared. "Parang madami kasing girls na nakaka-relate I think, na ayaw maging submissive sa asawa nila." The actress' dress was designed by Lauren Vito, makeup by Drian Bautista, styled by Eldzs Mejia, and horns created by Ryan Lising of Tawong-Lipod Creative Studio.

LOOK: Andrea Brillantes has leveled up the black carpet by draping a real snake around her body, inspired by the biblical figure Lilith.To complete the look, Andrea had a 10-foot albino ball python wrapped around her body. She admitted the python was heavy — about half her own weight — and had a snake handler on standby.The actress broke up with basketball player Ricci Rivero earlier this year.

Ricci recently posted on Instagram praising Leren as "a real queen" and "found the right one," while appearing to take a swipe at bashers or those sympathetic to Andrea. The actress allegedly caught him cheating with another girl, whom many assumed was Leren.

Just last week, DJ JhaiHo of Marites University read a statement by Ricci reiterating that Leren was not a third party during his relationship with Andrea. Andrea also shared on the 2023 Opulence Ball red carpet that she would like to have a pet snake, but she just cannot come to terms with feeding it mice.

