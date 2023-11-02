AJ Lim nails first ATP win, stuns British foe

AJ Lim continued to impress, firing 8 aces to stun British Adam Jones, 6-4, 6-1, in the opening round of the M25 Sharm El Sheikh Egypt Men’s Futures on Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Coming off impressive wins in the three qualifying rounds, Lim, 24, started confidently, engaging his veteran opponent in furious exchange of rallies before getting the needed breaks to win the opening set.
After taking the measure of Adam’s strength, Lim dominated Jones in the second set with a performance to remember highlighted by his booming serves. In his Facebook post, Lim said: “Got my first ATP point after my 2-year tennis hiatus! Definitely one of the best days of my life for sure!”
Lim, however, needs to stay focused and resilient when he faces local bet Mohamed Safwat, who is currently ranked No. 390 by ATP, on Thursday. In advancing to the main round of the $25,000 event, Lim beat fancied Russian Boris Pokotilov, 2-6, 6-3, 12-10 in a follow up to his masterful 6-0, 6-0 drubbing of Joaquin Humberto Diaz Richard of Chile.
Before going to Egypt, he reigned supreme in the Gov. Franklin Bautista National Open 2023 in Davao Occidental.
