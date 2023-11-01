Ailing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson still uncertain for TNT's PBA season opener

“Rondae’s been sick for a while now, and he has been hospitalized. He has gastroenteritis. He went into IV and he was there for a couple of days in the hospital, dehydrated, and he’s so much better now,” the coach told reporters.“It was something that we did not expect because Rondae attended our camp a couple of weeks back and he seemed okay, and all of a sudden everything turned for the worst,” he said.

“It’s still iffy, we don’t know yet. But, we are actually bringing in a replacement already, in case he won’t be ready,” the coach bared. King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory...Filipino ultrarunner Jivee Tolentino once again proved he's one of the best in the world after placing 13th overall at the...Many were put on notice by La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao after a historic week of performances in the UAAP, leading the...Getting back to contender status is the goal of Jeremy Miado as he clashes with Lito Adiwang later this week.

The SKIMS fashion brand of television personality Kim Kardashian is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and... The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: With no Hollis-Jefferson, TNT falls to Chiba Jets anew in EASLTNT remains winless in the East Asia Super League as it misses the presence of import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in another loss to Japan B. League powerhouse Chiba Jets

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Jolas says RHJ is ready to go despite playing all year roundMANILA, Philippines: This year has been a busy season for TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson after playing nearly non-stop basketball.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: TNT, Chiba clash in EASLTNT may still be undermanned, but the Tropang Giga are expected to go all out for the win when they face the Chiba Jets in a rematch of their 2023-24 East Asia Super League home-and-away game on Wednesday, November 1 at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: TNT seeks payback against Chiba JetsThe Tropang Giga will have added firepower going to the 7 p.m. match as Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Calvin Oftana and veteran big man Jewel Ponferada will finally suit up for the team.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: PBA: TNT routs Cavitex, clinches third straight 3x3 crownThe TNT Triple Giga continues to rule the PBA 3x3 scene.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: TNT, Meralco cruise to last 8TNT got its hat-trick bid in the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference off to a fiery start as it swept its way to the Leg 3 quarterfinals yesterday at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕