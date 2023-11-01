Ailing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson still uncertain for TNT's PBA season opener

“Rondae’s been sick for a while now, and he has been hospitalized. He has gastroenteritis. He went into IV and he was there for a couple of days in the hospital, dehydrated, and he’s so much better now,” the coach told reporters.“It was something that we did not expect because Rondae attended our camp a couple of weeks back and he seemed okay, and all of a sudden everything turned for the worst,” he said.
“It’s still iffy, we don’t know yet. But, we are actually bringing in a replacement already, in case he won’t be ready,” the coach bared. King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory...Filipino ultrarunner Jivee Tolentino once again proved he's one of the best in the world after placing 13th overall at the...Many were put on notice by La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao after a historic week of performances in the UAAP, leading the...Getting back to contender status is the goal of Jeremy Miado as he clashes with Lito Adiwang later this week.
The SKIMS fashion brand of television personality Kim Kardashian is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and... The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: TNT, Meralco cruise to last 8TNT got its hat-trick bid in the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference off to a fiery start as it swept its way to the Leg 3 quarterfinals yesterday at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕