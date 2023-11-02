AI seeking to ‘reduce human control’ among risks tackled in Britain’s AI summit

MANILA, Philippines – AI becoming sentient is a common sci-fi movie trope. But with the rapid growth of real-world AI in recent years, such a scenario has become an important point in discussions surrounding AI and its regulation.

“As AI systems become increasingly capable and autonomous, the economic and competitive incentives to deploy them will grow accordingly,” the paper said. “Some researchers are skeptical of our ability to assess the plausibility of hypothetical future scenarios like this, while others believe that this scenario is the default consequence of the current trajectory of AI development.

The paper also described current AI systems as “black boxes” even to their developers, meaning they can observe how the systems work. However, there is “little understanding of the internal mechanisms that produce them” making it “challenging to know how to change, much less how to predict, the behavior of an AI system.”

