'AI' named Collins Word of the Year

"We know that AI has been a big focus this year in the way that it has developed and has quickly become as ubiquitous and embedded in our lives as email, streaming or any other once futuristic, now everyday technology," Collins managing director Alex Beecroft said.

It also draws on spoken material from radio, TV and everyday conversations, while new data is fed into the Corpus every month, to help the Collins dictionary editors identify new words and meanings from the moment they are first used.

Other words on Collins’ list include"nepo baby," which has become a popular phrase to describe the children of celebrities who have succeeded in industries similar to those of their parents. Social media terms such as"deinfluencing" or"de-influencing," meaning to"warn followers to avoid certain commercial products", were also on the Collins list.

