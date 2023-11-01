AI models score poorly in Stanford University transparency index

MANILA, Philippines – A troubling trend from the days of social media perpetuates in the age of artificial intelligence: the lack of transparency from tech companies as to how their systems work. FOUNDATIONAL SCORES. Meta’s Llama 2 scores the highest but the CRFM said that score shouldn’t be the goalpost, and companies should strive to get to the 80 and above range.

Meanwhile, the companies are most ready to disclose information on how they protect user data when using their platforms, and some functionality of their models including basic details on how their tech was developed, its capabilities, and limitations.

The index graded the firms on 100 indicators including data sources, harmful data filtration, personal information in data, amount of computing power used, copyright mitigations, user interactions with the AI system, risks demonstration, and review of trustworthiness. The index’s main point is to show how willing the companies are to disclose vital information helpful not only for researchers, experts, and regulators, but also for end users.

While the end goal is for these companies to be responsible, transparency is the first step, the center’s society lead Rishi Bommasani said. At Rappler’s Social Good Summit in September, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen also called for transparency, and

Haugen, who exposed that Facebook knew Instagram had real harms on young girls, said that if transparency is mandated, tech firms would not be able to hide the costs of being bad, and the impact on the companies would not be just reputational.

