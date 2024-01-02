AI can abolish companies

The use of artificial intelligence has grown exponentially, and it now has the potential to abolish companies and create new industries, according to Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy. He also mentioned that AI can be a tool to strengthen people, particularly in the workplace, and assist workers.





