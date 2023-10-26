Agencies deny BTS, other K-pop stars involved in drugs

(UPDATE) Several K-pop companies, including the one that manages supergroup BTS, dispelled on Thursday rumors that their artists are involved in drug cases, as a number of South Korean entertainers face police investigation over alleged drug use.

According to K-pop news website Soompi, rumors surrounding various K-pop stars surfaced online after it was reported that more celebrities had been booked by police on drug charges, following BIGBANG's G-Dragon."BTS is completely unconnected to the relevant rumor and is not true in the slightest," Big Hit said, as per the Soompi article.

"The rumors about Kim Chaewon are not true at all," Source Music said of their artist, who recently took a break due to a flu and is set to resume promotions in November. Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE's agency Cube Entertainment said, "The drug rumors are groundless," adding it would also take "strong action" against those spreading rumors. headtopics.com

Another singer, Park Sun-joo, was also rumored to be involved in drugs but her agency has denied this. Aside from G-Dragon, "Parasite" star Lee Sun-kyun is also under police investigation for alleged drug use.

South Korea has extremely tough legislation on illegal drugs, and even Koreans who take drugs like marijuana legally overseas risk prosecution upon returning to their home country. This year, President Yoon Suk-yeol called for more stringent measures to eliminate drug traffickers, saying his country was no longer "drug-free." headtopics.com

Earlier this month, actor Yoo Ah-in, who starred in films such as "Burning" and "#Alive," was indicted for alleged drug use.For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

K-pop agencies deny Le Sserafim, (G)I-DLE members involved in drugsThe agencies behind Le Sserafim and (G)I-DLE denied that both K-pop girl groups' leaders are involved in drugs. Read more ⮕

Comelec, law enforcement agencies impose curfew in Negros OrientalCommission on Elections Central Visayas Regional Director Lionel Marco Castillano says that the curfew is a proactive measure to prevent possible vote buying, and threats against candidates and voters Read more ⮕

Stocks fell Thursday on new interest rate hikeDefining the News Read more ⮕

BSP makes off-cycle 25 bps rate hike amid inflation risksThe Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Thursday raised rates by 25 basis points. Read more ⮕

BSP makes off-cycle rate hike amid inflation risksThe Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Thursday raised rates by 25 basis points. Read more ⮕

Woman nabbed in Navotas for vote-buyingA woman was arrested in Navotas City for alleged vote-buying, police said Thursday. Read more ⮕