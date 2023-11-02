After protecting patient in Hamas encounter, Filipina caregiver to go home

Camille was determined to protect Nitza, whom she grew to love. She also knew that she had to stay alive for her son, who was waiting for her back home in the Philippines. By 6:30 am, she began to hear bombs. Bombing in Nirim was “normal,” but the raining of rockets went on for more than 35 minutes. She began livestreaming on social media, but deleted the video after, aware that she could be tracked.
“After I changed her , I heard noise. I’m right. I’m sure. Because this is my house. I know every movement. Even if I close theShe was exchanging messages with Nitza’s son Nimrod and her own mother in the Philippines, updating them that there were noises in their house. Soon, she discovered that the window in Nitza’s room was open.Nimrod called Camille, trying to keep her calm as she cried and panicked.
Camille stayed quiet, but not calm. She had to muffle Nitza at one point, who kept speaking like normal, as to not give away their location to their intruders. When Nitza realized how much distress Camille was in, she kept quiet.. “Hello, sir,” Camille said in Hebrew. “Why are you here?” Camille quoted Nitza as saying, still apparently not fearful.“Where is the phone and the money?” he asked.
Retreating back to Nitza, Camille sobbed for over two hours. This time, Nitza took care of her. “If not because of her, I would have died of nervousness. It’s like this is my second life, and Nitza loves me so much.”
Philippine authorities are set to repatriate Camille soon, but she is determined to return after a 50-day vacation. She made a promise to Nitza that she would take care of her until she dies.Natatakot po talaga ako kasi ayaw kong mawalan ng mama yung anak ko, pero ba’t ko po iiwan yung taong pinangakuan ko na hindi ko siya iiwan?
