After Asian Games stint, Cone shifts focus on Barangay Ginebra

The 34-year-old Bishop, who has built a solid pro career playing overseas, averaged 25.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 steals for the Bolts in his 2021 stint. He remains sharp, coming off a recent overseas stint in Puerto Rico where he averaged 13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists for Arecibo.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: Double gold medalist Henry Lopez says of the 4th Asian Para GamesDouble gold medalist Henry Lopez says the recently-concluded 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China presented the most formidable challenge for the men's PI (physically impaired) para chess team. Lopez revealed that his teammate, Fide master (FM) Sander Severino, suffered an injury in an accident just a month before the games, fracturing his foot.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: From Makati to Taguig: Barangay Rizal residents cast votesResidents arrive to cast their votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in Barangay Rizal, a newly designated barangay in Taguig City on Monday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Village chair, 5 others shot in BasilanZAMBOANGA CITY – A barangay chairman and five others were wounded in a shooting incident during the barangay elections in Barangay Lahi-Lahi, Tuburan, Basilan on Monday, October 30.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Barangay chair bet in Negros Oriental town faces disqualificationSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: More than 2M Negrenses expected to cast votes for Barangay, SK electionsSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

ANCALERTS: 880 Bilibid inmates allowed to vote in barangay pollsHundreds of persons deprived of liberty at the New Bilibid Prison cast their votes on Monday for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Source: ANCALERTS | Read more ⮕