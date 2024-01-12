AFP to investigate Subic fuel transfer

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will investigate the attempted shipment of 39 million gallons of fuel from a United States military base in Hawaii to a commercial storage facility in the Subic Bay Freeport in Zambales. Sen. Maria Josefa Imelda 'Imee' Marcos had urged the AFP and the Department of National Defense to explain the fuel shipment. The 39 million gallons are part of the 104 million gallons of military fuel from the U.S.

Navy-run Red Hill Underground Storage Facility in Honolulu being transported by a commissioned tanker, Yosemite Trader, to the Philippine Coastal Storage and Pipeline Corp. in Subic





