AFP to investigate attempted shipment of fuel from US military base

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will investigate the attempted shipment of 39 million gallons of fuel from a US military base in Hawaii to a commercial storage facility in the Subic Bay Freeport in Zambales. Sen. Maria Josefa Imelda 'Imee' Marcos had urged the AFP and the Department of National Defense (DND) to explain the fuel shipment.





