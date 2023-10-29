AFP deploys 118,000 troops to BSKE areas of concern

According to AFP Spokesman Medel Aguilar, almost a thousand of the troops were deployed in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. “Aside from the manpower, we also offered our transportation assistance na makatulong dun sa preparation and at the same time yung ating communication system. ‘Yan ang mga isa we have committed and we have provided the COMELEC to support itong coming BSKE 2023,” Aguilar said. He added that the AFP was confidently looking forward to a “secure, free, orderly...

We are always in support the COMELEC, and to our partner na PNP, together with the PCG, sa mga deployment and mga ating equipment or transportation used,” Aguilar said. The AFP would remain on red alert nationwide until October 31, and would be ready to extend the alert should there be a need for it.

