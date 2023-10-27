AEROX CLUB PHILIPPINES | Yamaha Club’s largest group celebrates 7th Year

Throughout the years, different club groups have begun their way to be part of the Yamaha Club, one of which is the Aerox Club Philippines.

The ACP was formed in 2017 when Yamaha Motor Philippines launched the most sought-after automatic motorcycle – the Mio Aerox. They began with a few members and an aspiration to build a group where everyone could share their experience of riding the fastest AT. Now, reaching 16,000 members, ACP commemorates its 7year anniversary this year with Yamaha Motor Philippines.

During the program, YMPH expressed its gratitude for the support of ACP throughout the years and how this club group never fails to appreciate the brand and its effort to connect with customers. As the largest group in YClub, ACP received a plaque of recognition and an honorarium from YMPH symbolizing their unwavering brand loyalty. headtopics.com

Overall, the event shows the celebration of friendship, riding passion, and how far Yamaha can go to support each and everyone, not just in riding activities, but also in remembering their club’s milestones.SoundStrip

