Aerial footage shows devastation left by Hurricane Otis in southern Mexico

Watch more on iWantTFC Helicopter surveillance helped Mexican authorities assess the damage caused by Hurricane Otis as they worked to bring power back to the southern state of Guerrero, the country’s Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) said in a Facebook post on Saturday (October 28).

Mexican authorities said Otis was the most powerful storm ever to strike its Pacific coast. It caught forecasters by surprise, gathering strength with unexpected speed before it came ashore, and surpassed initial predictions.

Another weather front that could produce more heavy rain is expected to gain strength off Central America in the coming days, again moving toward southern Mexico. — Story from Reuters

