Advanced Voice Analysis Can Detect Type 2 Diabetes

Medical diagnostic tools using advanced voice analysis are becoming increasingly precise. Analyzing speech patterns can provide valuable insights, particularly for diseases such as Parkinson's or Alzheimer's. Mental illness, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and heart disease can also be detected using voice analysis. Artificial intelligence (AI) can even detect signs of constricted blood vessels or exhaustion.

This allows medical professionals to treat patients sooner and reduce any possible risks. According to a study published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health medical journal, a short voice recording is all it takes to determine with surprising accuracy whether an individual has type 2 diabetes. Undetected disease This technology is intended to help identify people living with undiagnosed diabetes. Worldwide, some 240 million adults have diabetes and don't know it. Nearly 90% of cases are type 2 diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federatio

