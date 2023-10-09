Admiral Hotel Manila - MGallery Celebrates the Holiday Season with Tree Lighting Ceremony

Admiral Hotel Manila - MGallery celebrates the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony. The theme, 'Once Upon a Filipino Christmas,' offers guests a touch of Pinoy Christmas. The event was attended by Manila City Mayor Maria Sheilah Lacuna-Pangan and other notable guests.
BamBam performs Lola Amour's 'Raining in Manila' in Manila concertAfter teasing earlier this week, GOT7's BamBam finally unveiled his take on Lola Amour's hit song 'Raining in Manila' at his concert last night in Araneta Coliseum.
Renacimiento Manila: Reviving Manila's soul, one heritage walk at a timeAmid the bustling modernity that envelopes the city of Manila, there remains a hidden treasure trove of culture and history, waiting to be uncovered.\u00a0
