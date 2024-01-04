Administrative Order Signed to Increase Public Parks in the Philippines

A 2023 administrative order signed by six department secretaries could be a starting point for citizens who want more parks in their area. Public parks are known to improve mental health, reduce air pollution, enliven local economies, and more. In the Philippines, many sectors and groups have long been calling for more public open spaces, especially in cities where there is a dearth of them, amid rapid and often uncontrolled urbanization.

Policy-wise, progress was achieved in mid-2023 with the signing of a joint administrative order by no less than six department secretaries and two agency heads





