Adamson turns back FEU; Jerom Lastimosa suffers ACL tear

Adamson fended off Far Eastern University, 63-54, in the second round of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Adamson fended off Far Eastern University, 63-54, in the second round of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The Soaring Falcons bounced back to improve 4-5 in the standings and keep their Final Four hopes alive.

Joshua Yerro registered a team-high 11 points and three rebounds on a decent 5-of-8 shooting, while Joem Sabandal contributed 10 points for the Falcons. Adamson opened the second half with a commanding 40-25 lead, but nearly squandered a 56-37 advantage – its biggest lead of the match – after FEU staged a late fightback and pulled itself within just six following a Xyrus Torres triple, 60-54. “We’re happy with the win but we’re all looking for consistency now. I think in the fourth quarter, medyo we failed. We were the ones leading pero kami pa ‘yung na-rattle, and it’s something we need to address,” said Adamson head coach Nash Racela. headtopics.com

“Thankful to FEU that they only pressured us in the fourth quarter when we were up big. Kung ginawa nila ‘yun buong game, nag-iba ‘yung complexion ng game,” he added. Meanwhile, Jerom Lastimosa has reportedly suffered an ACL tear following his fall in Adamson’s 77-51 beating against University of the Philippines. related stories

Adamson downs FEU to snap 3-game skid, gains morale boost after Lastimosa ACL tearAdamson snaps a three-game skid in a much-needed development for its UAAP Season 86 campaign immediately after the grim ACL tear diagnosis of its top star Jerom Lastimosa Read more ⮕

Jerom Lastimosa suffers full ACL tear after 8-minute UAAP Season 86 debutAdamson star Jerom Lastimosa’s collegiate career has more than likely reached an unceremonious end after a brief season debut against the UP Fighting Maroons Read more ⮕

UAAP: Adamson overcomes FEU to boost Final Four hopesAdamson University got a crucial win to boost its hopes of clinching a Final Four spot. Read more ⮕

Akowe powers NU past Adamson in PG Flex cagefestCollins Akowe put on a monster double-double performance and helped National University slip past Adamson, 66-60, to complete an 8-game sweep of the title in the PG Flex Inter-Secondary tournament on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City. Read more ⮕

LOOK: ADU defeats FEU 63-54ADU defeats FEU 63-54 Joshua Yerro (ADU)Player of the Game UAAPSeason86 Read more ⮕

UAAP: FEU women sweep round 1 of chess after beating UPFEU completed a first-round sweep after dominating UP, 3-1, in Round 6 of the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Chess Championships. Read more ⮕