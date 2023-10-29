Adamson turns back FEU; Jerom Lastimosa suffers ACL tear

Adamson fended off Far Eastern University, 63-54, in the second round of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Adamson fended off Far Eastern University, 63-54, in the second round of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The Soaring Falcons bounced back to improve 4-5 in the standings and keep their Final Four hopes alive.
Joshua Yerro registered a team-high 11 points and three rebounds on a decent 5-of-8 shooting, while Joem Sabandal contributed 10 points for the Falcons. Adamson opened the second half with a commanding 40-25 lead, but nearly squandered a 56-37 advantage – its biggest lead of the match – after FEU staged a late fightback and pulled itself within just six following a Xyrus Torres triple, 60-54. "We're happy with the win but we're all looking for consistency now. I think in the fourth quarter, medyo we failed. We were the ones leading pero kami pa 'yung na-rattle, and it's something we need to address," said Adamson head coach Nash Racela.
"Thankful to FEU that they only pressured us in the fourth quarter when we were up big. Kung ginawa nila 'yun buong game, nag-iba 'yung complexion ng game," he added. Meanwhile, Jerom Lastimosa has reportedly suffered an ACL tear following his fall in Adamson's 77-51 beating against University of the Philippines.