Adamson Soaring Falcons in the hunt for Final Four spot

With their win over the UST Growling Tigers and the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ loss against the NU Bulldogs on Saturday, the Soaring Falcons are now 5-5, a full game ahead of the defending champions’ 4-6 record. While this is the scenario, Adamson is taking things one game at a time, head coach Nash Racela said. “We’re pretty much in the hunt, just like that want in the Final Four,” Racela told reporters after their 61-53 victory over UST.
He underscored the importance of being realistic, and that the only thing they could do is give their best to attain a fighting chance for the “surprise” semis ticket. “There’s expectation and there’s reality. Reality is always based on what’s happening and right now we’re happy that we’re competing and we have the chance to the final four, even though we are not expected to enter,” Racela said in a mix of English and Filipino. “Of course, there are others that are expected there. But, we’ll do our best, we’ll try to give ourselves a chance. Hopefully. But, we just take it one game at a time,” he added. Last year, Adamson also surprised the league as they went to the Final Four at the expense of the favored La Salle Green Archers, whom they knocked off in the playoff for fourt
