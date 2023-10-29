Adamson's Lastimosa out for the season after ACL tear

According to Adamson University athletics director Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM, the 5-foot-10 guard initially was diagnosed with a partial left knee ACL tear during a preseason tilt last summer.

“We know yung meron siyang partial tear sometime in , pero take note, Adamson is very conscious in terms of medical advice,” he revealed following the San Marcelino-based squad’s victory over Far Eastern University.

Unfortunately for the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, however, the injury was aggravated into a full tear after his knee collided with that of UP guard Gerry Abadiano during their game last Wednesday. headtopics.com

“I received the medical record last night confirming that si Jerom ay may full tear ng ACL. So yung marites na sports na nag-report na there was a full tear, no, wala pa kaming confirmation nung dumating yung marites na news,” said Fr. Suan.He added that Lastimosa was eager to continue playing despite the initial diagnosis, and it was a testament to Lastimosa's dedication to the institution.

"On our part, we just want to appreciate Jerom. There’s always a willingness on his part to play for Adamson," he said. "Last time, we announced that he will play, he really decided to play for Adamson in his last playing year. We appreciate that kind of dedication." "We put Jerom to play after much consideration and it has a clearance ng isang well known doctor. That’s when we realized he can play after intensive rehab. In fact, naging very positive yung development prior to the nung game sa UP. “ headtopics.com

Suan then added that despite interest from teams overseas, Lastimosa was focused on finishing his studies and getting his diploma.

Adamson turns back FEU; Jerom Lastimosa suffers ACL tearAdamson fended off Far Eastern University, 63-54, in the second round of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Read more ⮕

Adamson's Lastimosa diagnosed with full ACL tearAdamson’s Jerom Lastimosa is confirmed to have sustained a full tear of his ACL. Read more ⮕

Jerom Lastimosa suffers full ACL tear after 8-minute UAAP Season 86 debutAdamson star Jerom Lastimosa’s collegiate career has more than likely reached an unceremonious end after a brief season debut against the UP Fighting Maroons Read more ⮕

Adamson downs FEU to snap 3-game skid, gains morale boost after Lastimosa ACL tearAdamson snaps a three-game skid in a much-needed development for its UAAP Season 86 campaign immediately after the grim ACL tear diagnosis of its top star Jerom Lastimosa Read more ⮕

Adamson exec upbeat on full ACL recovery for LastimosaAdamson Athletic Director Fr. Aldrin Suan C.M. has full confidence in Jerom Lastimosa’s recovery from his ACL injury that has prematurely ended his career in the UAAP with the Soaring Falcons. Read more ⮕

UAAP: Adamson overcomes FEU to boost Final Four hopesAdamson University got a crucial win to boost its hopes of clinching a Final Four spot. Read more ⮕