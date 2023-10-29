Adamson's Lastimosa diagnosed with full ACL tear

Adamson athletic director Fr. Aldrin Suan confirmed the news to the media after the Soaring Falcons' win over the FEU Tamaraws Sunday afternoon.

Lastimosa played eight minutes against the UP Fighting Maroons last Thursday, his first game in the UAAP Season 86 tournament after sustaining a partial ACL.The return was short-lived, as he bumped knees with UP’s Gerry Abadiano in the third quarter while Adamson was down by double digits.Lastimosa’s surgery will be deferred to after the season, Suan bared.

Suan said that the move to play Lastimosa had clearance by a "well-known doctor" who was not identified. Lastimosa, meanwhile, bared that the team wanted to put his name in their jerseys ahead of their game against FEU as a tribute.“ said that there was no need to do that, because if you want to honor Jerom with this game, show it with a win,” Lastimosa said. headtopics.com

The point guard received offers to play professionally, but he set them aside to play for the Soaring Falcons one last time. “When he opted to play for Adamson, he set aside the offer. The primary purpose is for him to finish his studies. That’s the main reason why he set aside the offer last year."Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioBarangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone on Friday night admitted that they were surprised by the move of the International Testing...

