Adamson exec upbeat on full ACL recovery for Lastimosa

Confirming the unfortunate development with the press on Sunday, Suan said that he has all the optimism that the charismatic point guard can definitely make a return to the basketball court sooner or later.

“Maraming history sa buhay na naka-recover sa ACL tear. For example, yung Cansino, dalawang ACL. Last year, si Lucero na-ACL before the finals, pero nakaka-recover. Jerom with his agility and dedication, babalik siya.” he added.

Even on the sidelines, Lastimosa was out encouraging his teammates and was also seen singing the Adamson hymn along with the rest of the team. For his part, Lastimosa was nothing but grateful for all that he and the Adamson community have been through.“Lagi akong nagpapasalamat sa Adamson community kasi andiyan sila lagi naka-support sa amin through ups and downs, win or lose, nandiyan sila lagi. We always continue our best para lang manalo lagi every game,” said Lastimosa. The Falcons are still in the running for the Final Four with a 4-5 slate as the season enters the tail-end of the eliminations. headtopics.com

Ninety-six days after its massive upset of fancied New Zealand and its hordes of home supporters, the Philippines is gunning... Rianne Malixi rode on a three-birdie spree from No. 2 on her way home as she rescued a 70 and finished joint 25th in individual...

Adamson downs FEU to snap 3-game skid, gains morale boost after Lastimosa ACL tearAdamson snaps a three-game skid in a much-needed development for its UAAP Season 86 campaign immediately after the grim ACL tear diagnosis of its top star Jerom Lastimosa Read more ⮕

Adamson turns back FEU; Jerom Lastimosa suffers ACL tearAdamson fended off Far Eastern University, 63-54, in the second round of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Read more ⮕

Adamson's Lastimosa diagnosed with full ACL tearAdamson’s Jerom Lastimosa is confirmed to have sustained a full tear of his ACL. Read more ⮕

Jerom Lastimosa suffers full ACL tear after 8-minute UAAP Season 86 debutAdamson star Jerom Lastimosa’s collegiate career has more than likely reached an unceremonious end after a brief season debut against the UP Fighting Maroons Read more ⮕

Akowe powers NU past Adamson in PG Flex cagefestCollins Akowe put on a monster double-double performance and helped National University slip past Adamson, 66-60, to complete an 8-game sweep of the title in the PG Flex Inter-Secondary tournament on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City. Read more ⮕

Adamson stops FEU, snaps 3-game skidAdamson University (AdU) stifled Far Eastern University (FEU), 63-54, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 29 to snap its three-game losing skid in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament. Read more ⮕