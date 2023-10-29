Adamson exec upbeat on full ACL recovery for Lastimosa

Confirming the unfortunate development with the press on Sunday, Suan said that he has all the optimism that the charismatic point guard can definitely make a return to the basketball court sooner or later.
“Maraming history sa buhay na naka-recover sa ACL tear. For example, yung Cansino, dalawang ACL. Last year, si Lucero na-ACL before the finals, pero nakaka-recover. Jerom with his agility and dedication, babalik siya.” he added.
Even on the sidelines, Lastimosa was out encouraging his teammates and was also seen singing the Adamson hymn along with the rest of the team. For his part, Lastimosa was nothing but grateful for all that he and the Adamson community have been through.“Lagi akong nagpapasalamat sa Adamson community kasi andiyan sila lagi naka-support sa amin through ups and downs, win or lose, nandiyan sila lagi. We always continue our best para lang manalo lagi every game,” said Lastimosa. The Falcons are still in the running for the Final Four with a 4-5 slate as the season enters the tail-end of the eliminations. headtopics.com
