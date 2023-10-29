Adamson downs FEU to snap 3-game skid, gains morale boost after Lastimosa ACL tear

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons earned a much-needed morale boost in the crucial midway stretch of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, escaping the ever-dangerous FEU Tamaraws after a lackluster fourth quarter, 63-54, at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 29.

With the win, Adamson snapped a three-game skid and rose to a 4-5 record, still very much in Final Four contention, while FEU slid to a 3-6 slate. Joshua Yerro led the balanced attack with 11 points, while Joem Sabandal added 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in a bittersweet victory, right after the team announced that star guardDespite a quick 11-0 burst to begin the game and leading by as many as 19, 56-37, near the end of the third quarter, Adamson spent a vast majority of the fourth quarter firing blanks, and only recorded its first field goal off an Arthur Calisay layup with 51.8 seconds left in regulation to keep a 60-48 lead. headtopics.com

Unfortunately for FEU, its comeback came way too late as L-Jay Gonzales and Xyrus Torres sank back-to-back triples to only get within striking distance. Adamson simply played the 20 remaining seconds to its favor and still walked away with the win after sinking its free throws off late duty fouls.

“We’re thankful that we won, but again, we need to look for consistency,” rued Adamson head coach Nash Racela. “I think in the fourth quarter, we’re the ones leading and we were still the ones rattled. That’s something we need to address.” headtopics.com

