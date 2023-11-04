Adamson defeats UST, remains in fourth place

The Soaring Falcons remained in fourth place in the team standings with a 5-5 slate, a win ahead of the 4-5 Ateneo Blue Eagles who are playing the NU Bulldogs as of posting time. Joshua Yerro fired 17 points, four assists, and three rebounds to lead Adamson, which dealt UST its third straight loss for a dismal 1-9 win-loss slate. UST is now on the verge of missing the Final Four of the UAAP men's basketball tournament for the third straight season.

