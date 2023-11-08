Adamson coach cries foul on unfair officiating in game against Ateneo

Adamson Soaring Falcons head coach Nash Racela expressed his dissatisfaction with the officiating in their game against the Ateneo Blue Eagles. Racela pointed out that his team had 11 fouls called against them in the final quarter, while Ateneo only had 2. This resulted in a significant difference in free throw attempts, with Ateneo having 31 and Adamson having 10. Despite the unfair officiating, Ateneo managed to win the game.

