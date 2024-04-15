Actress Max Collins grateful for opportunity to play contravida role in GMA's My Guardian Angel

April 15, 2024, 6:35 pmActress Max Collins is grateful to GMA for giving her the opportunity to play a contravida role in the network’s latest primetime series My Guardian Angel .

“It’s simply a joy playing the character of Venus. She’s funny. So, I get to enjoy playing a villainess in this soap for the first time,” Collins stated.In the series, Collins has numerous slapping scenes with Marian Rivera. She said that it is not difficult to oppress Rivera on screen because they talk about the scenes beforehand. Collins asks Rivera’s permission before slapping or hurting her in a scene.“Actually, it’s not difficult. I’m a professional and I love my job as an actress.

